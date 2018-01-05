Jerusalem: ISIS declares war on Hamas over Trump – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Jerusalem: ISIS declares war on Hamas over Trump
Daily Post Nigeria
The Egyptian branch of ISIS has declared war on Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for failing to stop Donald Trump declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. In a video which showed the execution of a Hamas affiliate, the jihadi group vowed …
