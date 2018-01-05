Jerusalem: ISIS declares war on Hamas over Trump
The Egyptian branch of ISIS has declared war on Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for failing to stop Donald Trump declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In a video which showed the execution of a Hamas affiliate, the jihadi group vowed to hit Hamas, which controls much of the Gaza Strip. Tensions between the rival terrorist […]
