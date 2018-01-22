 Jerusalem: US embassy to move by end of 2019 – Pence – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Jerusalem: US embassy to move by end of 2019 – Pence – BBC News

Posted on Jan 22, 2018


Jerusalem: US embassy to move by end of 2019 – Pence
The US embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of 2019, Vice-President Mike Pence has said. The date is earlier than some had expected when President Donald Trump declared last month that Jerusalem was Israel's capital and ordered
