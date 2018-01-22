Jerusalem: US embassy to move by end of 2019 – Pence – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Jerusalem: US embassy to move by end of 2019 – Pence
BBC News
The US embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of 2019, Vice-President Mike Pence has said. The date is earlier than some had expected when President Donald Trump declared last month that Jerusalem was Israel's capital and ordered …
Jewish Insider's Daily Kickoff: January 22, 2018
US Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem in 2019, Vice President Pence Says in Israel
This Is Not the Israel Trip Mike Pence Had Planned
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!