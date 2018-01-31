 “Jesus Didn’t Protect Me From A L2sbian That molested Me In Church” – Nigerian Actress, April Muse Cries Out | Nigeria Today
“Jesus Didn’t Protect Me From A L2sbian That molested Me In Church” – Nigerian Actress, April Muse Cries Out

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, April Joju Muse, on Monday claimed that she was sexually molested by a lesbian in church during Sunday school. The perfect union cast said she encountered this at a very young age of six, she also said she couldn’t protect herself from the violent act and that even Jesus allowed this to happen […]

