Jibrin: PDP will win in 2019

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees Walid Jibrin, says PDP will win 2019 Presidential election.

Jibrin made this known when members of ‘PDP Ward2Ward Group’ paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to Jibrin, the PDP is expecting the return of some former governors, National assembly members and very many renowned party followers.

He called on Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Rabiu Kwankwaso to return back home immediately. He disclosed that the PDP had zone the 2019 presidency to the North and they are consulting widely to present a credible candidate that will rescue Nigeria from this current state.

“We are also expecting the return of some of our former governors, National Assembly members and very renowned party followers

“We should encourage anybody who has left us to come back and reunite with us, we will not hate or deprive anybody, it is a good omen for the party that we should receive people coming back.

“We are therefore calling on Saraki, Kwankwaso, and all our former legislators who left the party to come back quickly.”

“All of us as a party have agreed that the President of Nigeria should come from the north in 2019

“I enjoin you to support the north to bring and give us capable presidential candidate.

“We are all doing what we can in the north with all the leaders to identify who is the best candidate to rule this country.

“The best person that will take power from the ruling party in 2019 is our own, 2019 is for the PDP.”

