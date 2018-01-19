Jigawa Govt recruits 312 graduates for teaching

IN an effort to address shortage of manpower in the education sector, Jigawa State government has employed 312 graduates as secondary school teachers. The state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Rabi Ishaq stated this while issuing the appointment letters yesterday at Ahmadu Bello Hall, New Secretariat, Dutse. The commissioner explained that the state government under Governor […]

