Jimmy Kimmel Points Out How Much Melania Hates Donald Right Now [Video]

One can almost, just a little, possibly, perhaps feel a smidgen of sympathy for Melania Trump.

She chose to marry the piece of trash, although she never would have imagined that she would one day be stuck with the title of First Lady.

Now she’s saddled with the man baby for life, worrying about whether or not another porn star is going to come forward with allegations of an affair.

Stormy Daniels this week, who knows what comes next.

It’s not really conducive to a loving relationship, culminating in Melania cancelling her trip to Switzerland with Donnie.

Call it a “scheduling conflict” all you like, but Jimmy Kimmel ain’t buying it:

How’s that bit about their anniversary passing without so much as a mention? That was actually quite tough to watch.

I laughed throughout.

Remember this video from last year?

And that scowl from the inauguration:

Must be love.

[source:dailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

