Joe Budden Joins Diddy’s Revolt TV: ‘Are You Ready to Get Money With Me?’ [VIDEO] – The BoomBox

Joe Budden Joins Diddy's Revolt TV: 'Are You Ready to Get Money With Me?' [VIDEO]
Rumors were circulating last December that Budden would be headed to Revolt TV after his not-so harmonious split from Complex's series, Everyday Struggle. Confirmation of their partnership came by a series of videos and photos posted on Revolt TV's …
