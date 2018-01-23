John Malkovich’s New Ad Is Both Weird And Wonderful [Video]

John Malkovich is a tad eccentric.

He has become famous for playing roles that edge towards the odd, and of course there was the movie bearing his own name.

I’m talking about Being John Malkovich, just to be on the safe side.

This past Sunday saw the AFC Championship match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots take place, which is kind of like American Football’s version of a semi-final.

The Patriots, led by Tom Brady, rallied from behind to beat the Jaguars, meaning they now advance to the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the match kicking off, and during it apparently, TV network CBS aired a rather meta ad starring Malkovich and a clueless young director.

It certainly has the advertising world talking, and a high five to the team that made this novel approach come to life:

In case someone pulls that version off YouTube, watch the advert here.

John’s mind really would be interesting to pick, wouldn’t it?

[source:adweek]

