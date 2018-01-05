 Jonathan deserves credit – Ben Bruce tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan deserves credit – Ben Bruce tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP – Bayelsa east), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give credit to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and not take all the glory for every policy and project under his administration. He said this in reaction to Buhari’s commissioning of new locomotives and rail passenger coaches for the Kaduna–Abuja train service at Rigasa […]

Jonathan deserves credit – Ben Bruce tells Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.