Jonathan disowns comment on El-Rufai

Former President Goodluck has dissociated himself from a report saying the ex-President claimed he contributed to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, campaign fund.

The ex-President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, described the report as fake news fabricated by some mischievous elements.

He also advised media houses to avoid offering their platforms for spread of false information.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a fictitious comment on Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, purportedly made by the ex-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in which the former President was assumed to have spoken on his alleged contributions to El-Rufai’s campaign funds.

“This falsehood which was obviously fabricated by some mischievous elements and first circulated early last year by a shady online publication, has unfortunately resurfaced again. This time, a credible online group is sadly the one giving it prominence.

“We will again wish to entirely dissociate Dr. Jonathan from this fallacious comment which is lacking in all attributes of reason and credibility. We will also like to advise media organisations, especially those that serve as credible sources of information for the public, to always confirm their stories before publishing, to avoid misleading their readers.”

