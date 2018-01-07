 Jonathan Moyo wanted in Kenya – The Herald | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan Moyo wanted in Kenya – The Herald

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Herald

Jonathan Moyo wanted in Kenya
The Herald
Fugitive former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo is still wanted by Kenyan authorities for an alleged $6 million fraud committed in the East African country in 2000 while he was
Government frets over Prof Moyo's links with the oppositionThe Zimbabwe Mail
Kenyan govt denies giving Jonathan Moyo asylumBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.