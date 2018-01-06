Mourinho mocks Conte over match-fixing scandal – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Mourinho mocks Conte over match-fixing scandal
Manchester United manager, has taken a swipe at his Chelsea counterpart, Antonio Conte, saying he will “never be banned for match-fixing”. Mourinho made the remarks after his side's 2-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup third round on Friday night …
