Jose Mourinho hits back at Manchester United legend Paul Scholes over Paul Pogba criticism – talkSPORT.com



talkSPORT.com Jose Mourinho hits back at Manchester United legend Paul Scholes over Paul Pogba criticism

talkSPORT.com

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at Paul Scholes and other critics after Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Everton. Former United midfielder Scholes recently said while working as a TV pundit that Pogba was "just strolling …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest