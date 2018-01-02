Jose Mourinho vs Fergie’s heroes – everything they’ve ever said as the Manchester United boss comes under fire – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Jose Mourinho vs Fergie's heroes – everything they've ever said as the Manchester United boss comes under fire
Mirror.co.uk
Jose Mourinho has not been short of critics during his eighteen months in charge at Manchester United . The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is known for his more pragmatic brand of football, but could only lead the Red Devils to sixth in the …
EPL: Some managers have friends who help with fixtures – Mourinho
Paul Pogba fills attacking gap as Everton and United show they miss Lukaku
Paul Pogba can be the answer to Manchester United's problems if played in a midfield three
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!