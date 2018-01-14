Joshua, Parker set for world heavyweight title clash in March – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Joshua, Parker set for world heavyweight title clash in March
Vanguard
Heavyweight boxing moved closer to having an undisputed world champion after it was announced Sunday that Britain's Anthony Joshua and New Zealand's Joseph Parker will meet for a multiple title bout in Cardiff on March 31. Joseph Parker and Joshua …
Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker fight could decide the heavyweight division's future
Anthony Joshua seeking third heavyweight belt in March 31 fight against Joseph Parker
Trainer Kevin Barry unconcerned about Joseph Parker's weight gain
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!