‘Jumanji’ cleans up at the box office, in a surprise smash for Sony – SaukValley.com
|
Alive For Football
|
'Jumanji' cleans up at the box office, in a surprise smash for Sony
SaukValley.com
Sony Pictures executives had ample reason to pass on another “Jumanji” movie. After all, the original film came out more than 2 decades ago, reboots of old franchises have proved increasingly risky and the competition was formidable: The studio …
Sony Chairman Wants 'Jumanji 3' To Open Against 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
Jumanji 3 to Potentially Take on Star Wars
Sounds Like JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE's Getting A Sequel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!