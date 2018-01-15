Jurgen Klopp Drops F-Bomb Live On TV After Beating Man City [Video]

Beating Manchester City puts you in elite company these days.

So elite, in fact, that the only Premier League manager to do so this season is Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

After yesterday’s sensational 4-3 win at Anfield, which will be tough to top for match of the season, Klopp was interviewed live on American channel NBC.

Clearly pretty caught up in the emotion of it all, Jurgen beamed into the camera before delivering a classic WTF moment:

If that video doesn’t work you can see it on Twitter here.

I have mixed emotions about this result, because you know Man City are going to come out firing in their next match against my beloved Newcastle.

Aguero to bang in at least a double – you heard it here first.

Also, if you’re a Liverpool supporter and you don’t know the words to this song then sort it out:

He even got to perform it live:

The greatest Liverpool song of all time…LIVE IN THE STUDIO! #SalahDooDooDooDooDoDo pic.twitter.com/5jtCB86ZNg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 13, 2018

Catchy – Coutinho who?

