Jurgen Klopp regrets altercation with Swansea fan – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Jurgen Klopp regrets altercation with Swansea fan
Irish Times
Jurgen Klopp expressed regret after reacting angrily to a Swansea supporter during Liverpool's shock 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium. Alfie Mawson swept home Swansea's 40th-minute winner following a poor headed clearance from Liverpool's £75million …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!