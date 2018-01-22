“Just Give Me N800k, And I Will Be Your S2x Doll”- Nigerian Lady Cries Out In Search Of A Man

A Twitter user identified as MotherConfessor @Jenniieey is reaching out to guys who have the intention to purchase the sex doll. She is putting herself in place of s2x doll and she even stated the advantage she has over the s2x doll. Read her tweets; It pains me to fink men wil count 800k to […]

The post “Just Give Me N800k, And I Will Be Your S2x Doll”- Nigerian Lady Cries Out In Search Of A Man appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

