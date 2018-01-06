Just in: 11 persons killed in fresh Benue attack

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday killed 11 persons in a fresh attack on Tombu village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, according to a report on Channels Television. The television station reports that the state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, confirmed the renewed killings to it after an emergency meeting with the joint socio-cultural groups in the state. “Two days back, four persons were killed in Guma Local Government, and this has continued,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

