 Just in: Ex- SGF Babachir Lawal arrested | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just in: Ex- SGF Babachir Lawal arrested

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday evening arrested former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal. EFCC is still grilling Lawal as at the time of writing this story. Lawal was indicted by a Committee of the Senate over award of contracts to companies he has interest in when he was the SGF.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.