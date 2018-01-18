Just In: First Bank Branch In Onitsha Main MarketIs Currently On Fire! – Live Pictures

Reports reaching us this afternoon at about 2pm alleges that First Bank of Nigeria branch in Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State is currently on fire and as at filing this report, the fire service men are no were to be found.

Traders and commuters are the ones trying very hard to ensure that the fire is curtailed in other not to spread to other adjoining sites considering the harshness of the weather. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

More details later..

Live pictures below….