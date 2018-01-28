 JUST IN: NNPC Filling Station In Edo State Currently On Fire (Photos/Video) | Nigeria Today
JUST IN: NNPC Filling Station In Edo State Currently On Fire (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

The NNPC Mega station along the busy Sapele road, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, is currently on fire.. As at the time of posting, the cause of the ghastly fire wasn’t known.. The station before the fire incident, see below;  

