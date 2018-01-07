 Just in: Police rescue 3 abducted Reverend Sisters, others in Edo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just in: Police rescue 3 abducted Reverend Sisters, others in Edo

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three Reverend Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent and three other females, who were kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who made the disclosure in Benin, disclosed that the Sisters were rescued during an operation by policemen from the Command.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.