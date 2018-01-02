Justin Timberlake announces new album ‘Man of the Woods’

(Rolling Stone)

Justin Timberlake plans to release a new album, Man of the Woods, on February 2nd. The singer announced the news on Tuesday with a short teaser detailing his thought process behind the album.

The trailer portrays Timberlake as a rugged everyman: He struts through cornfields and snowy vistas and sits alone at night by a roaring fire. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from – it’s personal,” he says in a voiceover. Very brief snippets of new music play throughout the clip. Pharrell Williams, a longtime Timberlake collaborator, gets the final word in the trailer, describing a new Man of the Woods song as “a smash.”

Timberlake’s album announcement is well-timed, as the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show two days later on February 4th. The singer will release the first single from Man of the Woods on Friday.

Timberlake’s last full-length, The 20/20 Experience, was a wildly ambitious double album released in two parts during 2013. Last year, Timberlake worked heavily on the soundtrack to the movie Trolls. His single, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” reached Number One on the Hot 100 last year.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

