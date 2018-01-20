Justine Skye Features Wizkid In ”Ultraviolet” – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Justine Skye Features Wizkid In ”Ultraviolet”
P.M. News
Five years after revealing her debut EP “Everyday Living”, U.S. singer/model Justine Skye has released her debut album. The project which contains 10-tracks is titled “Ultraviolet” and includes previous songs like “U Don't Know” featuring Wizkid, “Back …
Justine Skye's debut album “ULTRAVIOLET” is 2018's first forgotten safe landing
Justine Skye releases Debut Album “Ultraviolet” featuring Wizkid, Jeremih & PartyNextDoor | Stream on BN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!