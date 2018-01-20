Justine Skye releases Debut Album “Ultraviolet” featuring Wizkid, Jeremih & PartyNextDoor | Stream on BN

American singer/model Justine Skye has unveiled her debut album five years after debut EP “Everyday Living” was released. The 10-track project is titled “Ultraviolet” and includes previously released works like “U Don’t Know” featuring Wizkid, “Back For More” featuring Jeremih and “Don’t Think About It“. Wizkid, Jeremih and PartyNextDoor are the only artists featured on the album […]

The post Justine Skye releases Debut Album "Ultraviolet" featuring Wizkid, Jeremih & PartyNextDoor | Stream on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

