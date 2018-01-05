 Kachikwu debunks Reports about FG’s Plan to Increase Fuel Price | Nigeria Today
Kachikwu debunks Reports about FG’s Plan to Increase Fuel Price

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has denied news reports that the Federal Government is planning to jack up the pump price of petrol, at present fixed at N145 per litre. Idang Alibi, the Director of Press in the ministry in a statement on Thursday night, clarified the minister’s submission made to […]

The post Kachikwu debunks Reports about FG’s Plan to Increase Fuel Price appeared first on BellaNaija.

