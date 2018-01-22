 Kaduna Begins Oral Interview For Shortlisted Teachers | Nigeria Today
Kaduna Begins Oral Interview For Shortlisted Teachers

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government has commenced the oral interview stage of its teachers recruitment exercise. The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made the announcement on Monday afternoon. In an announcement on his official Twitter handle, the governor said the oral interview stage of the recruitment exercise had commenced, urging candidates to be prepared to […]

