Kaduna: DPR Sanctions 3 Stations, Dispenses 23, 800 Litres Of Fuel Free

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday ,sanctioned three filling stations for sharp practices ranging from hoarding; sale above government approved price as well as pump adjustment during a surveillance exercise conducted by the North West Zonal office in Kaduna. This is just as the DPR surveillance team also dispensed 23, […]

The post Kaduna: DPR Sanctions 3 Stations, Dispenses 23, 800 Litres Of Fuel Free appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

