Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation Into Assassination Of Numana Chief, Wife

The Kaduna State Government has directed the security agencies to investigate the assassination of Etum Numana, His Royal Highness, Gambo Makama,his wife on new year eve and bring the assailants to justice. A statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, urged the people of Numana Chiefdom in Sanga local government area to remain […]

