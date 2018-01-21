 Kaduna Govt. To Review Teachers Remunerations And Other Welfare Packages | Nigeria Today
Kaduna Govt. To Review Teachers Remunerations And Other Welfare Packages

Kaduna State Government has,on Sunday, said plans are underway for upward review of teachers renumerations and other welfare packages that would make the profession more attractive. Ja’afaru Sani,the state’s commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, told a news conference in Kaduna, the state is to introduce attractive incentives for teachers in rural areas as part […]

The post Kaduna Govt. To Review Teachers Remunerations And Other Welfare Packages appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

