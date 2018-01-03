Kaduna Paramount Ruler Kidnapped

The Kaduna State Police Command has alerted that the paramount ruler of Ikulu Kingdom, His Royal Highness Yohanna Kukah, in Southern Kaduna, has been kidnapped.

The command Spokesman, Mr. Mukhtar Aliyu, said on in Kaduna on Wednesday that the king was kidnapped on Tuesday night at his residence.

Aliyu said that the kidnappers have yet to call for ransom.

“We have deployed our patrol team and our special unit to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt,” he said.

Aliyu said the paramount ruler is a brother to Archbishop Hassan Kuka.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Zamfara have arrested a suspected kidnapper and cattle rustler, Musa Abdullahi a.k.a Gaugai.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau on Wednesday that the arrest was part of the sustained efforts to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

“The suspect was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command on Operation Sharar Daji in Kunkeli and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

“One Ak47 Riffle with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect,” he said

The suspect is believed to be one of the members of a kidnap gang terrorising the state who had been declared wanted by the police.

Shehu further said that the suspect was assisting the command to fish out other members of the gang.

“The suspect would be charged in court as soon as the command completes its investigation,” the police spokesman added.

He urged members of the public to always report suspicious persons or movement around them to the nearest security outpost.

