 Kaduna protest: Car crashes into police cordon | Nigeria Today
Kaduna protest: Car crashes into police cordon

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

JOURNALIST working with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Kaduna on Thursday rammed into a group of security operatives deployed to curtail the ongoing protest by organised labour in Kaduna, injuring one police officer. The journalist, Hajia Ummul Kairi, who was driving a Peugeot 307, lost control and ran into security officers who included soldiers […]

