Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs
BY MSUE AZA, Kaduna Special assistant to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Public Affairs, Mukhtar Maigamo, has called on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop dragging his name in its activities, saying he did not sponsor thugs to disrupt the union’s recent protest in Kaduna. In a statement issued by Maigamo, explained that: […]
The post Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
