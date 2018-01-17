 Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

BY MSUE AZA, Kaduna Special assistant to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Public Affairs, Mukhtar Maigamo, has called on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop dragging his name in its activities, saying he did not sponsor thugs to disrupt the union’s recent protest in Kaduna. In a statement issued by Maigamo, explained that: […]

The post Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.