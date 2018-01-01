 Kaduna State Govt condemns killing of Southern Kaduna Monarch and his pregnant wife by herdsmen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna State Govt condemns killing of Southern Kaduna Monarch and his pregnant wife by herdsmen

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the assassination of His Royal Highness, Gambo Makama ‘Etum Numana’, a Southern Kaduna Monarch and his pregnant wife at their home in Sanga local government area of the state by suspected herdsmen, just after the Monarch returned home from where he had gone to celebrate the beginning of the new year. The […]

The post Kaduna State Govt condemns killing of Southern Kaduna Monarch and his pregnant wife by herdsmen appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.