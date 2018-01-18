Kaduna State Temporarily bans Child Adoption

Kaduna State Government has banned fostering and adoption of children due to abuse by orphanage homes in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, has said. Baba said in an interview on Thursday in Kaduna that the government had discovered that some of the orphanage homes were conduits for trafficking […]

