 Kaduna to begin immunization campaign against Polio | Nigeria Today
Kaduna to begin immunization campaign against Polio

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) on Thursday said it would commence its first round of polio immunisation exercise on Jan. 20. This contained in a statement jointly issued by the state Deputy Director, Mr Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, and Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio (JAP), Kaduna State Chapter, Malam Lawal Dogara, on Thursday in Kaduna.

