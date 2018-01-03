Kaita: Nigeria has lost a patriot– PDP Forum

An organisation, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Your Door Campaign Forum, has expressed sadness over the death of a former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita. Mr Jacob Dickson, National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, said in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday that “Nigeria has lost a patriot who contributed immensely…

The post Kaita: Nigeria has lost a patriot– PDP Forum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

