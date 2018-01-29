Police vow to barricade Uhuru Park as first option to thwart event – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Police vow to barricade Uhuru Park as first option to thwart event
The Standard
A major stand-off looms in the city over the planned swearing-in of Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. The State has termed the event unconstitutional and vowed to go to any lengths to make sure it does not take place. ALSO READ …
Kenya: Averting an Avoidable Crisis
What to expect today in Nasa 'oath' ceremony at Uhuru Park
Kenya's Odinga to be "sworn in" as president despite warning
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!