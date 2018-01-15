Kano: Actress banned for ‘romantic video’ pardoned – Vanguard
Vanguard
Kano: Actress banned for 'romantic video' pardoned
The Actors' Guild in Kano has commended the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for lifting the ban on Rahama Sadau, popular female actress suspended from Kannywood for featuring in a romantic musical video. Rahama Sadau popular Female Kano Actress …
MOPPAN, censorship board differ on Rahama Sadau ban
Har yanzu MOPPAN bata yafe ma Rahama Sadau
