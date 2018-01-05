Kano State Govt. to address leadership crisis in GSM market – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kano State Govt. to address leadership crisis in GSM market
Daily Trust
The Kano State Government on Friday set up a Caretaker Committee to manage the GSM Farm Centre market with immediate effect. Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism, disclosed this at a news …
