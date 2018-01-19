Kano to upgrade facilities at international market- Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, says facilities at the Dawanau international grains market will be upgraded to boost commercial activities. Rabiu said this during an inspection tour of the market in Kano on Friday. He identified the facilities to include link roads, security lights, meeting hall and water, among others.

