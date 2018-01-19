Kano to upgrade facilities at international market- Commissioner
The Kano State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, says facilities at the Dawanau international grains market will be upgraded to boost commercial activities. Rabiu said this during an inspection tour of the market in Kano on Friday. He identified the facilities to include link roads, security lights, meeting hall and water, among others.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!