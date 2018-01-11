Kanu, Eguavoen, Siasia, Akanni To Play Fund-Raising Match For Distressed Oruma

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles captains, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu, have all agreed to take part in a football game to raise funds in a bid to aid the recovery of their former teammate Wilson Oruma who is still in mental distress after losing most of his money to swindlers six years ago, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The game has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February, former Super Eagles midfielder and ex-Chairman of Lagos State Football Association Waidi Akanni revealed told CSN.

Oruma, 41, who played for Lens, Marseille and Lens in France as well as other European clubs, was allegedly defrauded by a clergy man and some fake oil businessmen to the tune of N1.2 billion in December 2012 and his ex-teammates have agreed to play a novelty game to raise funds for the former Nigeria U-17 captain.

They also intend to use the medium to share their experiences to the current players on how well to manage their finances and life after retiring from football in a career talk programme during the event.

Former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, who is also a former Nigeria international told Completesportsnigeria.com that a delegation will be sent to meet with Oruma’s family to know how they can help him fully recover.

“Since the news broke that he (Oruma) had a relapse of an emotional disorder, his former teammates having been trying to reach out to people around him to show love to him,” Akanni told CSN on Thursday.

“Taribo, Kanu and some of the Atlanta 96 set are keen to turn out for their former teammate.

“They have all agreed to reach out to his family to see how they can help him out and also use the opportunity to educate the current players on how to plan their future after retirement.

“I’m sure other players who will be contacted later will be willing to take part just as the Lagos State government and the Delta State government, where Oruma hails from.”

