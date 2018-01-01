Katsina gov’s wife empowers VVF victims – The Punch
The Punch
Katsina gov's wife empowers VVF victims
The Punch
Fifty-three women who have vesicovaginal fistula were on Sunday, in Katsina, presented with cash and various items to start small-scale businesses. The women, who are from Katsina, Jigawa, Kano and Niger Republic, had completed a three-month skills …
55 VVF patients get trading capital, tools
