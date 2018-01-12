KCCA travels to Mbarara, Express hosts Kachumbala in Uganda Cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty two matches will mark the start of the round of 64 stage of the 44th edition of the Uganda Cup later this month.

The big premier league sides should all go through easily, with the likes of holders KCCA tavelling to take on Mbarara FC, while Express hosts Kachumbala Rock Stars.

The matches will be played starting on the weekend of 20th January 2018 while the final is set for the last weekend of June 2018 in Kumi district.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the competitions department held the draws on Thursday. FUFA Acting Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule supervised the exercise, flanked by the FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu, Hamza Nsereko (FUFA Communications member) and Sarah Birungi, a member of the FUFA Competitions department.

Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Simba Vs Paidha Black Angels – Gayaza

Onduparaka Vs Light S.S – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Kyetume Vs Luweero United – Mukono

Seeta United Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S – Seeta

Nabitende Vs Bumate – Iganga

Pallisa United Vs Nyamityobora – Pallisa

SC Villa Jogoo Vs Hope Doves – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Bronken Vs Vipers – Kasese

Kireka United Vs Tigers – Namboole Stadium Outside play ground

Greater Masaka Vs Police – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kansai Plascon Vs Buitaba – NARO Ntawo grounds

Lira United Vs Kataka – Lira

Ntoda Vs Soana – Ntungamo

Express Vs Kachumbala Rock Stars – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Synergy Vs Bukedea Town Council – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Doves All Stars Vs Agape – Arua

Rushere Vs Kamuli Park – Rushere

Kabale Sharp Vs Busuula Sports Club – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Mbarara F.C Vs KCCA – Kakyeeka Stadium, Mbarara

Lungujja Galaxy Vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Vuura Vs Bright Stars – Moyo

City Lads Vs Kira United – Lugogo, Kampala

Bugwere Vs Ndejje University – Bugwere

Ntinda United Vs Young Elephants – Kamwokya Play ground

Proline Vs Nkambi Coffee – Lugogo, Kampala

Water Vs Maroons – Kyambogo

Masavu Vs Jinja Municipal Council Hippos – Fisheries Training Institute play ground, Bugonga – Entebbe

Suncity Vs BUL – Kasese

Busia Fisheries Vs UPDF – Busia

URA Vs KJT – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kitara Vs Koboko Rising Stars – Boma Play ground, Hoima

Amuka Bright Stars Vs Saviour – Lira

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:

1971 –Coffee F.C

1972-1975-Not Held

1976– Gangama F.C

1977– Simba F.C

1978 – Nsambya F.C

1979 – KCC F.C

1980 – KCC F.C

1981 – Coffee F.C

1982 – KCC F.C

1983 – SC Villa

1984 – KCC F.C

1985 – Express F.C

1986 – SC Villa

1987 – KCC F.C

1988 – SC Villa

1989 – SC Villa

1990 – KCC F.C

1991 – Express F.C

1992 – Express F.C

1993 – KCC F.C

1994 – Express F.C

1995 – Express F.C

1996 – UEB S.C

1997 – Express F.C

1998 – SC Villa

1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C

2000 – SC Villa

2001 – Express F.C

2002 – SC Villa

2003 – Express F.C

2004 – KCC F.C

2005 – URA F.C

2006 – Express F.C

2007 – Express F.C

2007/8 – Victors S.C

2008/9 – SC Villa

2009/10 – Victors S.C

2010/11 – Simba S.C

2011/12 – URA F.C

2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University

2013/2014 – URA F.C

2014/15 – SC Villa

2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club

2016/17 – KCCA F.C

Share on: WhatsApp

The post KCCA travels to Mbarara, Express hosts Kachumbala in Uganda Cup appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

