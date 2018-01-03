Kcee And E-money Surprise Villagers With Lots Of New Year Gift Items (WATCH VIDEO)

Five Star music frontline act, Kcee, and brother, E-Money celebrated their festive season putting smiles on people’s face, especially those in the village.

The brothers were seen in a remote village in Anambra with loads of gift items which includes bags of rice, packs of tomatoes paste and other food items. This gesture threw the entire village in a happy mood as women, men and children were seen dancing wearing different shades of smiles on their faces.

Watch Video Below;

The post Kcee And E-money Surprise Villagers With Lots Of New Year Gift Items (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

