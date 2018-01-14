Kebbi demolishes 4 illegal structures in Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has commenced demolition of illegal structures in Birnin Kebbi Township. The General Manager of the authority, Alhaji Adumu Shekare, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that four illegal structures along the drainage had been demolished. “We have so far demolished some of the the structures blocking the water ways and drainage in Bayan Kara and Tudun Wada areas in Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

