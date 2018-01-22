Keep The Promise on AIDS to Nigerians
By Steve Aborisade The last decade witnessed great uncertainty in Nigeria’s HIV treatment program – a period of pseudo-scientists laying claims to cures and operating without checks. A time that help was assumed to be more in miracle centres than in hospitals. A phase of general and entrenched misconception of what HIV really is, its routes of transmission and of lived reality of being HIV positive.
